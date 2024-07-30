- Home
Pakistani Senators Meet With Commonwealth Association Of Parliament Secretary General
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 10:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistani Senators met with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Association of Parliament to discuss ways to strengthen democracy, parliamentary norms, and global cooperation.
The delegation including Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Senator Faisal Saleem, and Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi, during the meeting discussed various issues, including the vacant seats on the executive committee, Pakistani politics, and the importance of resolving global issues through mutual dialogues and parliamentary practices said a news release received here on Tuesday.
They emphasized the need to strengthen political parliamentary norms and vowed to work towards this goal.
The Secretary General expressed interest in visiting Pakistan, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations. The Senators also stressed that all major global issues should be resolved through mutual dialogues and parliamentary practices.
This meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and the Commonwealth Association of Parliament, and demonstrates a shared commitment to democracy, cooperation, and global peace.
