UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Short Film On Vaccine Hesitancy Wins Award In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Pakistani short film on vaccine hesitancy wins award in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Unmasking, a 15 minutes long, Pakistani short film on Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy has won best foreign short film award in Istanbul, Turkey.

The film has been written and directed by Khalid Hasan Khan; an award winning filmmaker, who had won best film award for his debut feature film, 'HOTEL' from the Delhi International Film Festival in 2013.

Unmasking deals with the subject of covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, at the same time dismissed social media myths causing a slow vaccination rate around the world especially in developing countries.

The short film is a purely a work of fiction and tackles the anti-vax message that is being peddled to misguide the mass population from availing the benefits of vaccination program. Khalid Hasan Khan had produced documentaries like "An Early Sunset"; on the lost glory of Lyari footballers, telecast on Ten sports: "Iron Slaves"; about the lives of ship breakers of Gaddani, an Official Selection of "Workers of the World United Film Festival, Broadway, New York: Murder of Mystic; about the devastation of the Indus Delta mangroves, selected by "DC Environmental Film Fest" for "Green Short Films".

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Delhi World Film And Movies Sports Turkey Social Media Hotel Same Istanbul New York Lyari Hasan Khan From Best

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 First set of UAEâ€™s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAEâ€™s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

2 hours ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

2 hours ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

2 hours ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

2 hours ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.