Pakistani siblings dedicate World Peace Day campaign to children of Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Like every year, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace is being observed across the globe on September 21.

While states and individuals mark the day in various ways, two young siblings from Pakistan, Ubaydah Al Fiddhah Hafiah (11) and Ghulam Bishar Hafi (13), have offered a deeply moving perspective by dedicating their campaign to the children of Gaza.

The siblings have been running a 15-month-long campaign of writing resolutions to the United Nations in their own blood, accompanied by protest notes and open letters, urging the global community to break its silence over the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine. Their blood-written appeals carried stark and heart-rending calls for peace.

Marking this year’s Peace Day, the duo launched a Global Peace Sumud Cavalcade to virtually support the Global Sumud Flotilla — a historic humanitarian mission led by climate activist Greta Thunberg, sailing with more than 70 vessels towards Gaza.

Although denied permission by Tunisia to physically join due to their age, the siblings pledged to supplement the flotilla’s journey virtually until it delivers humanitarian aid. Their effort marks the first-ever child-led supplementation of a global peace flotilla.

Their connection with Greta Thunberg dates back to 2020, when she and their father, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, jointly received the Bidecadal Merit Award. The two young activists have since earned international recognition, including the UN’s Grace do Monaco Medal and the Eglantyne Jebb Platinum Pen for Peace. Earlier this year, their campaign was officially endorsed by the State of Palestine and praised by its Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Zaid, who described them as “symbols of humanity and a ray of hope in the darkness of injustice.”

The siblings’ pleas on World Peace Day echo UNICEF’s alarming reports that over one million children in Gaza are being systematically denied access to food, water, and lifesaving aid.