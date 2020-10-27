Pakistani Sikh condemn profane sketches in France

Secretary General, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Perbhandak Committee Sardar Amer Singh on Tuesday condemned the publication of profane sketches in France

Shakargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary General, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Perbhandak Committee Sardar Amer Singh on Tuesday condemned the publication of profane sketches in France.

He said that blasphemous content hurt the feelings of all nations especially the Muslims.

He appealed to the United Nations to stop France from such like heinous acts.