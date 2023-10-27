Pakistani Sims being used in terrorism activities mostly on women names; DIG CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Pakistani numbers in extortion are being mostly registered in the name of women, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imran Shahid told media men here on Friday.

Giving details, he said, during the investigation of the numbers, women would have been given a thumbs up for the Benazir Income Support Program or other public facilities or assistance schemes. The terrorists have been using those facilities for releasing Sims on that particular source, he added.

These Sims are issued in the name of less educated or women from villages of Punjab and Sindh, DIG CTD informed.

The women don’t even know and their Names are used for alimony or terrorist activities, said DIG Imran Shahid. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and FIA have been informed about such practice after investigation, DIG CTD said.

We have also contacted NADRA officials regarding blocking of such ID cards and Sims, DIG CTD said, adding, “Afghans have been found involved in most of the terrorist incidents.” Afghans are also involved in suicide attacks or terrorist guidance, extortion or facilitation, DIGCTD said. He said that the wanted criminal and those having head money also includes Afghan terrorists, DIG CTD said.

