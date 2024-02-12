Pakistani, Slovenian Envoys Discuss Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch called on the Permanent Representative of Slovenia to the European Union ambassador Boskovic Pohar in Brussels on Monday and discussed ongoing engagements in the European Union.
In a post on X, the ambassador wrote they reaffirmed their commitment to extend cooperation in bilateral matters.
