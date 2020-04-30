UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Soldier Martyred At LOC

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Pakistani soldier martyred at LOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation( CFV) in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors along Line of Control (LoC) and during exchange of intense fire, a Pakistani soldier Lance Naik Ali Baz, age 34, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat.

In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatics and heavy weapons, ISPR press release said on Thursday.

Pakistan Army responded effectively. There were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village,a girl age 16 and a woman age 52 years were martyred while a 10 years old boy and 55 years old woman injured.

