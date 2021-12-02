UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Soldier Serving UN Mission In Central African Republic Martyred

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Pakistani soldier serving UN Mission in Central African Republic martyred

RAWALPINDI, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A Pakistani soldier Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while serving in the United Nations Mission in Central African Republic (CAR) ensuring protection and peace of the local masses.

The funeral prayer of the soldier was offered at his native town in Mian Channu, Khanewal, where the Shaheed (martyred) soldier was buried with full military honours, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received on Thursday.

Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq had joined the UN Mission in February 2021.

He was a brave and dedicated member of the Pakistan contingent ensuring protection of civilians in car and facilitating delivery of humanitarian assistance.

So far, 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global mission for international peace and stability.

Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Car Wife Central African Republic Khanewal February Prayer Media

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Receives Norway’s Ambassad ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Norway’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special ..

25 seconds ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: We Appreciate Saudi Arabia’ ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: We Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s Initiative and Coordination ..

27 seconds ago
 12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship -2021

12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship -2021

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 5,266 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 5,266 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 5 ..

Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 50 years

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.