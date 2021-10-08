Pakistani Special Forces Show Interest for Russian BTR-82A Armored Vehicle - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Pakistani special forces have showed interest for the Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier during the joint Druzhba-2021 drills, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District said.

"The guests were especially interested in the modern armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, from which officers of the Pakistani special forces unit opened fire. Most of all, the Pakistanis liked the easy control and the accuracy of shooting from the weapons of the modern armored personnel carrier," the Southern Military District said in a statement.

The joint Russian-Pakistani Druzhba military exercise has been held since 2016. This year, the drills are being conducted from September 28 to October 9 on the Molkino range in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.