UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Stalls Showcase Export-oriented Products At China-ASEAN Expo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:17 PM

Pakistani stalls showcase export-oriented products at China-ASEAN Expo

Pakistani traders and businessmen showcased marble, wood handicrafts, carpets, leather garments and other products of the country at 18th China-ASEAN Expo started in Nanning, China on Friday

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistani traders and businessmen showcased marble, wood handicrafts, carpets, leather garments and other products of the country at 18th China-ASEAN Expo started in Nanning, China on Friday.

Pakistan, with an exhibition area of 81 square meters, has set up a pavilion as well as 24 booths to showcase its national image and display its products to further promote its exchange and cooperation with China and ASEAN countries.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited different stalls and talked with the Pakistani businessmen and buyers.

Talking to APP, he said that the China-ASEAN Expo will serve as a platform to boost in-depth development of China-Pakistan cooperation and all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

He said that like previous year, Pakistan is participating in this year's expo as a Special Partner Country this year too, adding, Pakistan attended the 17th CAEXPO with the same honorary title and set up its pavilion and booths to promote its products.

Pakistan , he said, is one of the countries along the Belt and Road and a geographical neighbor to the ASEAN countries. For many years, Pakistan has actively joined the CAEXPO, through which to enhance its exchange and cooperation with China and other countries along the Belt and Road.

He said that China-ASEAN countries have population of over two billion people and more than US$ 18 trillion economy which provides good platform to expand its trade with these countries.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan's textile sector has complete supply chain system and agriculture sector make it more competitive country in the world.

The government is also focusing on the value addition of these sectors which would help in promoting exports.

Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country and now we are paying attention to produce value added dairy products such as cheese and butter which were in high demand in China as well as ASEAN countries.

He said that Pakistan is one of the leading countries in manufacturing sports products especially footballs are famous across the globe and other leather sports products including boxing gloves.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan and added, by seizing the cooperative and business opportunities of the 18th CAEXPO, Pakistan is all set to introduce its products to promote business and trade, he added.

Ambassador Haque said that after signing of Free Trade Agreement Phase -II, Pakistan traders could export over 1000 different goods to China adding, "We have seen big improvement in our exports to China after the signing of that agreement." The Expo is hosted by the departments in charge of economy development and trade in China and ten ASEAN countries in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat.

With a theme of Sharing Opportunities Created by the New Land-Sea Corridor, Building the China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future, this year's expo is being held in a mixed model of Physical + On-line CAEXPO adopted for the second time.

An exhibition area of 12,000 square meters has been allocated to the exhibitors of the 10 ASEAN countries, and each ASEAN country has its own exhibition area as usual.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Exchange Exports Business China Agriculture Road Nanning Same Textile All Government Agreement Billion Boxing

Recent Stories

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

10 seconds ago
 Guterres Calls For High-Level Summit to Develop Ne ..

Guterres Calls For High-Level Summit to Develop New Agenda For Peace and Global ..

3 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipel ..

Nord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certificat ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI chief organiser calls on Chief Minister

PTI chief organiser calls on Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Canada's August gains bring employment closer to p ..

Canada's August gains bring employment closer to pre-pandemic levels

3 minutes ago
 Biden Proclaims September 12-18 National Small Bus ..

Biden Proclaims September 12-18 National Small Business Week

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.