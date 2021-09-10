Pakistani stalls showcase export-oriented products at China-ASEAN Expo

Pakistani traders and businessmen showcased marble, wood handicrafts, carpets, leather garments and other products of the country at 18th China-ASEAN Expo started in Nanning, China on Friday

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistani traders and businessmen showcased marble, wood handicrafts, carpets, leather garments and other products of the country at 18th China-ASEAN Expo started in Nanning, China on Friday.

Pakistan, with an exhibition area of 81 square meters, has set up a pavilion as well as 24 booths to showcase its national image and display its products to further promote its exchange and cooperation with China and ASEAN countries.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited different stalls and talked with the Pakistani businessmen and buyers.

Talking to APP, he said that the China-ASEAN Expo will serve as a platform to boost in-depth development of China-Pakistan cooperation and all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

He said that like previous year, Pakistan is participating in this year's expo as a Special Partner Country this year too, adding, Pakistan attended the 17th CAEXPO with the same honorary title and set up its pavilion and booths to promote its products.

Pakistan , he said, is one of the countries along the Belt and Road and a geographical neighbor to the ASEAN countries. For many years, Pakistan has actively joined the CAEXPO, through which to enhance its exchange and cooperation with China and other countries along the Belt and Road.

He said that China-ASEAN countries have population of over two billion people and more than US$ 18 trillion economy which provides good platform to expand its trade with these countries.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan's textile sector has complete supply chain system and agriculture sector make it more competitive country in the world.

The government is also focusing on the value addition of these sectors which would help in promoting exports.

Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country and now we are paying attention to produce value added dairy products such as cheese and butter which were in high demand in China as well as ASEAN countries.

He said that Pakistan is one of the leading countries in manufacturing sports products especially footballs are famous across the globe and other leather sports products including boxing gloves.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan and added, by seizing the cooperative and business opportunities of the 18th CAEXPO, Pakistan is all set to introduce its products to promote business and trade, he added.

Ambassador Haque said that after signing of Free Trade Agreement Phase -II, Pakistan traders could export over 1000 different goods to China adding, "We have seen big improvement in our exports to China after the signing of that agreement." The Expo is hosted by the departments in charge of economy development and trade in China and ten ASEAN countries in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat.

With a theme of Sharing Opportunities Created by the New Land-Sea Corridor, Building the China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future, this year's expo is being held in a mixed model of Physical + On-line CAEXPO adopted for the second time.

An exhibition area of 12,000 square meters has been allocated to the exhibitors of the 10 ASEAN countries, and each ASEAN country has its own exhibition area as usual.