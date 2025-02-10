Open Menu

Pakistani Startup Atomcamp Makes Mark At Saudi Arabia’s LEAP 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Pakistani startup atomcamp makes mark at Saudi Arabia’s LEAP 2025

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A Pakistani startup ‘atomcamp’ has successfully featured as a training platform at the premier technology moot LEAP 2025 being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, unlocking the opportunities with artificial intelligence and data science.

The startup has made an impact as an AI training pioneer, solidifying its role in the Kingdom’s grand experiment of reshaping its workforce for an AI-driven Vision 2030.

As a strategic expansion, the startup is announcing the launch of ‘atomcmap arabia’ in Saudi Arabia on the main stage of LEAP on Feb 11.

With Vision 2030 as its backdrop, the Kingdom is making a high-stakes bet on AI, and atomcamp is delivering the tools to make that bet pay off, said a statement issued by atomcamp.

The startup is training Saudi youth in AI, software development, and emerging technologies. It will set up a shop within the Kingdom, developing AI products locally, for a global stage.

The startup is tapping into Saudi talent, Saudi resources, and Saudi momentum to develop AI solutions that transcend borders.

At LEAP, the myAIpath has been powered by atomcamp which allowed participants to scan a code and receive a personalized roadmap to AI mastery, tailored to their existing skills and career trajectories.

“It’s a deceptively simple premise: instead of overwhelming learners with a firehose of AI jargon, myAIpath meets them where they are—guiding a software engineer, a doctor, or a finance professional on how to seamlessly learn and integrate AI into their field,” the statement mentioned.

For Pakistan, it said, atomcamp’s success at LEAP 2025 is a proof that Pakistani startups are no longer just consumers of global tech trends, but creating them.

