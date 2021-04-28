UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Startup Collaborates With CPEC To Promote Tourism For Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Pakistani startup collaborates with CPEC to promote tourism for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :PakStockPhoto, Pakistan's largest stock image library has joined hands with All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) and Beijing People's Association for friendhip with Foreign Countries to promote Pakistan's beauty through visuals across the globe during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

The PakStockPhoto's photo exhibition titled "Promoting Pakistan Tourism and Culture" is on-going through virtual platforms including the website of CIFTIS. It is part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

"Exposure and education are key to promote tourism in Pakistan," says Abid Azam, one of the founders of PakStockPhoto.

"By showcasing Pakistan's natural beauty and alleviating their doubts through the right information, we can easily become the top tourist destination in the region", he added.

He further said that Pakstockphoto is currently working on Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision on showcasing Pakistan through powerful pictures and storytelling to attract investment and tourism in the country.

The photo exhibition intends to educate Chinese investors about Pakistan's culture, heritage and diversity, he added.

This exhibition carries a collectionof 85 works of 37 artists from across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education China Beijing All From Top

Recent Stories

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

11 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

11 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Me ..

20 minutes ago

7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

20 minutes ago

Registration opens for crop insurance to cover far ..

20 minutes ago

DC visits Ramazan bazaar, reviews prices

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.