Pakistani startup collaborates with CPEC to promote tourism for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :PakStockPhoto, Pakistan's largest stock image library has joined hands with All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) and Beijing People's Association for friendhip with Foreign Countries to promote Pakistan's beauty through visuals across the globe during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

The PakStockPhoto's photo exhibition titled "Promoting Pakistan Tourism and Culture" is on-going through virtual platforms including the website of CIFTIS. It is part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

"Exposure and education are key to promote tourism in Pakistan," says Abid Azam, one of the founders of PakStockPhoto.

"By showcasing Pakistan's natural beauty and alleviating their doubts through the right information, we can easily become the top tourist destination in the region", he added.

He further said that Pakstockphoto is currently working on Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision on showcasing Pakistan through powerful pictures and storytelling to attract investment and tourism in the country.

The photo exhibition intends to educate Chinese investors about Pakistan's culture, heritage and diversity, he added.

This exhibition carries a collectionof 85 works of 37 artists from across Pakistan.