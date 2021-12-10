Pakistani Startup EPTeck WonSilver Medal in Global Innovators Event Organized by FAO United Nations

Pakistani Startup; EPTeck got 2nd Position Globally in “Global AgriInno Challenge 2021” by the FAO (Food & Agriculture Organization) of United Nations

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) Pakistani Startup; EPTeck got 2nd Position Globally in “Global AgriInno Challenge 2021” by the FAO (Food & Agriculture Organization) of United Nations. Total 157 innovative ideas from 37 countries were submitted in Global AgriInno Challenge 2021. Epteck participated with innovative solution for Digital Agriculture “RemoteWell” and got 2nd Position (Silver Medal) among 157 innovative products from 37 countries. The event was organized by Food & Agriculture Organization of United Nations in cooperation with Zhejiang University and Ministry of Agriculture China. EPTeck Technologies is an embedded, automation and software development company lead by passionate Pakistani engineers based in Germany and Pakistan. RemoteWell is an IoT Device that is designed for tube wells and drip irrigation system for switching, scheduling, controlling and various electrical protections. It includes motor protection, energy monitoring and saving, predictive maintenance (addon), air and water quality monitoring(addon) and most important power consumed vs output water to monitor efficiency of overall system. It’s useful for water and energy conservation. Farmers, Government and non-government agencies could be beneficial on multiple levels. Email: info@epteck.com Cell # 0321 4012358 2 RemoteWell is currently deployed in 7 districts of Pakistan Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Okara, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. The company have got great response from farmers groups and deploying product to all over country in 2022. EPTeck is going for RemoteWell “Series B” production and take this product to international market starting from Turkey, Poland and Morocco. Tech product exports will add huge value to economy of Pakistan which must be encouraged at highest level.

