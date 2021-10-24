UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Startup Wins Supernova Pitch Competition In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Pakistani startup wins Supernova Pitch Competition in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :MYTM, a startup of National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad (funded by Ignite National Technology Fund – Ministry of IT and Telecom) has won the Supernova pitching challenge in the creative economy category at GITEX Future stars held in Dubai.

MYTM - Lahore based startup is the first Islamic Fintech in Pakistan which empowers retailers and consumers by providing them a one-stop solution to cater the financial needs of the banked, unbanked, and under-banked simultaneously, said a news release received here.

The Supernova Challenge in partnership with GITEX Future Stars was held every year to give global startups a chance to grandstand their ideas, grab the world's attention and win a bulk of cash from the prize pool of USD 100,000.

While beating the UK competitor 'Save my Wardrobe', MyTM has become the first Pakistani startup to win the supernova Challenge Final held every year at GITEX since 2015. 700+ startups took part in the competition with 11 categories.

Only 22 startups made it to the Final with MYTM being the only Pakistani Startup to win.

Another NIC startup, Instacare, a healthtech startup had participated in Supernova challenge also.

Ignite provided travel and logistics support to five startups from different NICs this year including MyTM (fintech), Instacare (healthtech), GulTechnology (cleantech), Kalpay (fintech), and Edraak (automation).

Federal Minister of IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque while congratulating the wining team said, "All my support is with startups of Pakistan and we are committed to promoting them to the world to brand Pakistan globally." Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, congratulated MyTM on the big achievement.

He said, "2021 has been a remarkable year for Pakistani startups with a growth of more than 4 times in startup investments over last year. More than 20 Pakistani startups participated in Gitex Future Stars this year which reflects the entrepreneurial potential of Pakistan. We are proud of MyTM's victory at GITEX's pitching competition."The efforts of Ignite and NIC Islamabad are appreciated who have nurtured the startup and helped it compete by providing access to mentors and incubation services as well as travel and logistics support for GITEX Future Stars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Technology Dubai United Kingdom United States Dollars 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

23 minutes ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

38 minutes ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

1 hour ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

2 hours ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.