Open Menu

Pakistani Student Anara Behram Wins Gold At STEMCO Science Global Competition

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Pakistani Student Anara Behram Wins Gold at STEMCO Science Global Competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistani student Anara Behram Durrani had won the gold medal at the STEMCO Science Global Competition held in Singapore, bringing international recognition to the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, as many as 15 Pakistani students reached the final round of the prestigious competition, where they competed against 177 young scientists from around the world.

The event serves as a key platform to inspire young minds towards excellence in science and innovation, where Anara Behram’s outstanding performance in the competition secured her the top position, making the nation proud.

Earlier, 26,000 students from across Pakistan participated in the national phase of the contest, with only 15 qualifying for the international round.

The competition took place from February 12 to 17, 2025, at the National University of Singapore, where young scientists showcased their skills and innovative projects on a global stage.

Recent Stories

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

16 minutes ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

46 minutes ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

2 hours ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

2 hours ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

6 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

12 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

13 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

14 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan