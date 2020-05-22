UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Student Enrolled Into Talented Young Scientist Program In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:09 PM

Pakistani student enrolled into Talented Young Scientist Program in China

Dr. Tauseef M. Asmat, a lecturer from University of Balochistan has been selected into China's Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) as one of the outstanding young scientists from developing countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Dr. Tauseef M. Asmat, a lecturer from University of Balochistan has been selected into China's Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) as one of the outstanding young scientists from developing countries.

According to China's Henan Normal University, the China Science and Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC) under China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) recently announced the first batch of Talented Young Scientist Program for 2019.

Dr. Tauseef M Asmat, as one of the outstanding young scientists from developing countries to be invited to China in 2020, and was enrolled into the TYSP, China Economic Net reported.

Dr. Tauseef M Asmat's area of expertise includes Cell Culture, Immunohistochemistry, Cell Signaling, Molecular Cell Biology and so on, said source from Henan Normal University.

In recent years, the university has actively participated in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), cooperating with the countries alongside the Silk Road Routes in education and scientific & technological innovation, and encouraging the teaching and research personnel to enjoy scientific and technological cooperation and exchange.

Supported by the CSTEC, the TYSP is an international mobility scheme aiming at cultivating future leading scientists together with other countries. The program promotes cross-border exchanges of excellent young scientists, scholars and researchers, and also enhances cooperation among research institutes, universities and enterprises.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Exchange Education China Road Young 2019 2020 From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Italy's Veneto Sees No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st ..

2 minutes ago

Rwanda genocide suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 5% on China ..

2 minutes ago

UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for internationa ..

55 seconds ago

NCOC meeting continues amid Eid holidays

57 seconds ago

Greenpeace Expects Next Peak of Russia's Wildfire ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.