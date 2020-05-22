Pakistani student enrolled into Talented Young Scientist Program in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Dr. Tauseef M. Asmat, a lecturer from University of Balochistan has been selected into China's Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) as one of the outstanding young scientists from developing countries.

According to China's Henan Normal University, the China Science and Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC) under China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) recently announced the first batch of Talented Young Scientist Program for 2019.

Dr. Tauseef M Asmat, as one of the outstanding young scientists from developing countries to be invited to China in 2020, and was enrolled into the TYSP, China Economic Net reported.

Dr. Tauseef M Asmat's area of expertise includes Cell Culture, Immunohistochemistry, Cell Signaling, Molecular Cell Biology and so on, said source from Henan Normal University.

In recent years, the university has actively participated in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), cooperating with the countries alongside the Silk Road Routes in education and scientific & technological innovation, and encouraging the teaching and research personnel to enjoy scientific and technological cooperation and exchange.

Supported by the CSTEC, the TYSP is an international mobility scheme aiming at cultivating future leading scientists together with other countries. The program promotes cross-border exchanges of excellent young scientists, scholars and researchers, and also enhances cooperation among research institutes, universities and enterprises.