Pakistani student in Bahrain sweeps top position in Federal Broad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A Pakistani student in Bahrain Adeena Asim has bagged the top position in the Matriculation Examinations of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) Islamabad.

According to the results, Adeena Asim of Pakistan urdu school, Isa Town, secured 1070 marks and held 1st position in Bahrain.

While talking to APP, Adeena Asim has given full credit to her parents for this marvellous success.

She aims to continue working hard after reaching this milestone.