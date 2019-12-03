UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Students Arrives In Doha To Attend International Junior Science Olympiad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:05 PM

Pakistani students arrives in Doha to attend International Junior Science Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :A team of six students from Pakistan reached at Doha to participate in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO).

The students have been selected by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) among the board toppers across the country, an official of PSF told APP.

PSF has selected outstanding students from remote and backward areas for the competition after a tests and interviews.

The six members of the team include four boys and two girls, the official said.

Teams from 70 countries from all over the world are participating in the IJSO.

Qatar is the first Islamic country to host the International Junior Science Olympiad.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

