Pakistani Students Asked To Apply Online For American High Schools

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Pakistani students asked to apply online for American high schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistani students desirous to study in the high schools of United States of America has been asked to apply online for fully funded Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Programme for academic year 2020-21, by October 20.

The one year duration K-L YES program is a high school exchange programme sponsored by the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

It covers all costs of the selected candidates, said authentic sources.

To be eligible for the K-L YES programme, interested candidates must be a Pakistani citizen and not dual citizens or permanent residents of the United States (US), or any other country; aged between 15 and 17 years on August 1, 2021; and be currently enrolled in grade 8-11 in any high school and/or college in Pakistan.

A student has an opportunity to spend one year in America Free of Cost, other than that, candidates will also be paid during the tenure of this exchange program.

  Selected candidate provided round airfare tickets, visa, accommodation in USA and monthly stipend.

A candidate should have 60 percent marks in all major subjects included English, Mathematics, Sciences in the last examination, overall minimum average should be 60 percent for the past three years.Students with a gap year or a repeated year are not eligible.

Its purpose is to provide promising high school students with a deeper understanding of the United States, while simultaneously enhancing their leadership skills.

The participants must have a functional level of spoken English to survive in US for 12 months. Candidates also need to have a good or better standing in order to win a scholarship.

Applicants are ineligible if they have stayed 90 days or more in the U.S. in the past five years, or have received a green card or won the visa lottery.

