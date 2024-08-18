Pakistani Students Asked To Use Social Media For Kashmir Freedom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi Sunday appealed to Pakistani students to play their role in the Kashmir freedom movement through digital media along with their education in this age of modern technology.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Safi emphasized the significance of leveraging social media and online platforms to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue and mobilize support for the freedom movement, urging students to use their digital skills to make a meaningful impact.
Ghulam Mohammad Safi said, "The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have a lot of expectations from the Pakistani youth and the Pakistani youth have to fulfill these expectations."
“We have to fulfill our own responsibilities on how to free Kashmiris from Indian atrocities,” he added.
He said, "Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani had said that even if India puts gold and silver instead of tar on the roads of Jammu and Kashmir, we will not give up our demand for freedom.
"
“Our demand is not the construction and development of occupied Jammu and Kashmir but complete independence from India”, he added.
Chairman of E-mail Campaign Raja Fazil Tabassum added, "We are preparing the youth to perform services for the cause of Kashmir along with education."
"Today is the era of modern technology, let’s send an email to the UN Secretary General and draw his attention to fulfill his responsibilities regarding Kashmir."
Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani also said, "India is continuing a propaganda campaign through digital media and the youth must come forward to counter it."
Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl said, "The young generation of Pakistan must come forward and play an active role on the digital front for the solution of the Kashmir dispute."
