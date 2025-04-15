Pakistani Students Celebrate Basant At Arizona State University
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Student Association at Arizona State University’s Tempe Campus recently hosted a vibrant Basant celebration, featuring a Mehndi ceremony for a Pakistani Fulbright Scholar couple.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the event brought together Pakistani students and their friends, providing a joyful chance to reconnect with their cultural roots and ease feelings of homesickness.
The festive atmosphere reminded attendees of traditional celebrations back home.
Guests enjoyed a variety of delicious Pakistani dishes, allowing them to savor home-cooked flavors.
Abdullah Baig, President of the Pakistan Student Association, highlighted the importance of these gatherings, stating, "Our goal is to stay connected to our culture and support each other while we’re away from our families."
The celebration included colorful decorations, traditional clothing, and lively dances to Pakistani music, creating an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm.
Students actively participated, sharing laughter and creating new memories together.
