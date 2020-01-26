UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Students, Community Members In Wuhan Safe: FO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Pakistani students, community members in Wuhan safe: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Over 500 students and other Pakistani community members in Wuhan and other parts of China were safe and there was no report of Coronavirus infection in any of the community member, the Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday said.

"The community has been reassured of full support and requested to follow health protocols issued by the Chinese authorities and stay indoors. The current situation calls for greater patience and perseverance," the spokesperson in a press release added.

The ministry and the Pakistan Embassy in China were actively monitoring the situation of Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The embassy in Beijing and other sub-missions in China were also in touch with the Pakistani community as well as the Chinese authorities.

Noting the increase in number of cases and its human-to-human transmission, the Ministry of Health of China had put additional measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection.

"We laud the resolute efforts of Chinese authorities in dealing with the outbreak of the virus," it said.

It further said, the Pakistani students and community members had been advised to regularly visit the Embassy's website www.pakbj.org. Those who were not yet registered were also being encouraged to register with the Embassy, online.

For information and assistance, the following numbers can be contacted:Zulfiqar Ali, Third Secretary Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing (+8618501322992) and Muhammad Junaid, Third Secretary Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing (+8615652889195).

