Pakistani students detected with coronavirus in China, discharged from hospital: Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that Pakistani students detected with coronavirus in China, have been recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said the Chinese government had granted permission to two Pakistani diplomats for visiting students in Wuhan, and they met some 600 Pakistani students there.

He disclosed that some 28,000 students hailing from Pakistan were studying in China in various disciplines.

In reply to a question regarding faithfuls coming from Iran, he said a comprehensive monitoring system had been adopted at all the entry points and our concerned staff were fully vigilant to protect the people from entering the bordering areas with coronavirus.