Pakistani students in Qatar to participate in IJSO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Six-member Pakistani student's team along with the students from over 70 countries all over the world is participating in the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), formally started in Qatar from December 4.

Pakistani team comprising over four-male and two female students was selected by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) after conducting tests and interviews, an official of PSF told APP.

IJSO is a science competition for students under 16-year-of age on December 31 of the competition year. IJSO was established to promote interest in science among school students, exposing them to problem solving, critical thinking and experimentation.

Pakistan became member of ISJO in the year 2016 and since then its students have won bronze medals and other awards despite lack of proper training, lab and other facilities.

It is for the first time that such Olympiad is being arranged at Arab country as it was held in Africa and Europe during last two years, the official said.

PSF has conducted test of 75 top students from 26 educational boards across the country and finalized a six-member team through a panel of scientists and experts.

The Science Olympiad competition basically comprises of three components which are experimental part, theoretical and MCQs, the official informed.

Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at school level. IJSO is held in the first week of December of every year, in different countries.