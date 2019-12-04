UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Students In Qatar To Participate In IJSO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Pakistani students in Qatar to participate in IJSO

Six-member Pakistani student's team along with the students from over 70 countries all over the world is participating in the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), formally started in Qatar from December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Six-member Pakistani student's team along with the students from over 70 countries all over the world is participating in the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), formally started in Qatar from December 4.

Pakistani team comprising over four-male and two female students was selected by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) after conducting tests and interviews, an official of PSF told APP.

IJSO is a science competition for students under 16-year-of age on December 31 of the competition year. IJSO was established to promote interest in science among school students, exposing them to problem solving, critical thinking and experimentation.

Pakistan became member of ISJO in the year 2016 and since then its students have won bronze medals and other awards despite lack of proper training, lab and other facilities.

It is for the first time that such Olympiad is being arranged at Arab country as it was held in Africa and Europe during last two years, the official said.

PSF has conducted test of 75 top students from 26 educational boards across the country and finalized a six-member team through a panel of scientists and experts.

The Science Olympiad competition basically comprises of three components which are experimental part, theoretical and MCQs, the official informed.

Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at school level. IJSO is held in the first week of December of every year, in different countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Education Europe Student Qatar December 2016 Bronze All From Top Arab

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

10 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

33 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

22 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.57 a barrel ..

51 minutes ago

Waha Capital records AED40 million gain following ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.