Pakistani students ready to participate in IJSO in Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's six-member team of science students comprising over four-female and two male students will proceed to Qatar at the advent of December for participating in the 'International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO).

The 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO-2018) is going to start from December 2, 2019 in Qatar with focus on natural sciences.

IJSO is a science competition for students under 16-year-of age on December 31 of the competition year. IJSO was established to promote interest in science among school students, exposing them to problem solving, critical thinking and experimentation.

Talking to APP, Principal Scientific Officer, PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool said Pakistan became member of ISJO in the year 2016 and since then its students have won bronze medals and other awards despite lack of proper training, lab and other facilities.

It is for the first time that such Olympiad is being arranged at Arab country as it was held in Africa and Europe during last two years.

The students from 76 countries are participating in this mega activity, she said.

She said that PSF has conducted test of 75 top students from 26 educational boards across the country and finalized a six-member team through a panel of scientists and experts.

The foundation has followed a transparent procedure in selection of the team and provided proper guidelines during the two months training period to them for participating in the competition in better way.

"PSF wants Pakistani team to bring laurels for its country by giving their best in the competition and raise the positive and healthy image of the country", Rehana Batool said.

The Science Olympiad competition basically comprises of three components which are experimental part, theoretical and MCQs, she said.

Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at school level. IJSO is held in the first week of December of every year, in different countries.

