Pakistani Students Secure 3rd Place In Huawei Global ICT Competition
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM
In a remarkable achievement for the country, a joint team of students from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, clinched third place at the Huawei Global ICT Competition 2025, held in Shenzhen, China
The annual event drew participation from more than 210,000 students and instructors representing over 2,000 universities and institutions across 100+ countries. After qualifying through rigorous national and regional stages, only 179 teams from 48 countries advanced to the global finals.
The Pakistani team, comprising Muhammad Ishaque from SAU’s Information Technology Centre and Tahseen Ahmed from MUET, excelled in the Network Track Category. The team was mentored by Mr. Suhrab Thaheem and had earlier secured second place in the Middle East regional finals.
The final awards ceremony, held in Shenzhen, marked a moment of pride for Pakistan as Huawei officially announced the country’s third-place win. The achievement highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in global ICT innovation and education.
Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, congratulated the students and faculty, terming the achievement a “national honour.” He extended special appreciation to team mentor Suhrab Thaheem and Dr.
Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director of the Information Technology Centre at SAU, for their leadership and support.
“This prestigious global recognition is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical excellence of our youth,” Dr. Siyal stated. “As digital transformation continues to reshape the world, the demand for skilled professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity is rising rapidly — and our students are proving they are ready to meet that challenge.”
Dr. Siyal further emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Huawei ICT Competition in bridging the global skills gap by offering students practical training, promoting industry-academia collaboration, and fostering curriculum innovation.
He noted that this accomplishment not only underscores the emerging ICT talent in Pakistan but also exemplifies the strength of inter-university cooperation in achieving global recognition.
The 9th edition of the Huawei ICT Competition also introduced new segments including the “Women in Tech” and “Green Development Awards,” highlighting the importance of diversity, sustainability, and inclusivity in technology-driven innovation.
