Pakistani students showcase cultural heritage, paintings, crafts at China-Pakistan Youth Cultural Week

A 16-member delegation of students, teachers and artists from Pakistan showcased cultural heritage with cultural performance and demonstration of art and craft at the opening day of China-Pakistan Youth Cultural Week here on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A 16-member delegation of students, teachers and artists from Pakistan showcased cultural heritage with cultural performance and demonstration of art and craft at the opening day of China-Pakistan Youth Cultural Week here on Tuesday.

An exhibition of Pakistani students' prize-winning paintings and 53 other paintings from the competition held earlier in 2019 on the theme of "Belt and Road in My Eyes" was also held on the occasion. Students from class three to ten participated in this competition.

This poster competition was conceptualized to inspire innovation and stimulate interest among young students for promotion of mutual understanding thereby strengthening the people to people communication and cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ms. Naghmana Hashmi said that historical relations and the friendship between Pakistan and China were actually friendship among civilizations, culture, and people of the two countries.

"Pakistan and China share a long border and people on the both sides also share common bonds of friendship," she added.

She remarked that the relationship between the two all-weather friends was touching new heights and it is now our responsibility to ensure to give a strong feeling of this friendship to the younger generations and educate them about importance of Pak-China relations because the future of both countries was combined.

Ambassador Hashmi underlined a need to further enhance exchange of delegations of young people between the two countries to further strengthen the deep-rooted friendship.

While highlighting cooperation in education between the two countries, she informed that currently, over 28,000 Pakistani students were studying higher education in China.

"Around eight Confucius centers have been set up in almost all major cities in Pakistan while a number of Chinese language centers are imparting education to our students in Pakistan." Ambassador Hashmi expressed the confidence that such programs would help sustain the relationship between the two countries.

She remarked that private organizations from both the countries were contributing to further cementing the friendship between the two countries by arranging exchange programs.

President of the All Pakistan-China Friendship Association, Attia Ayub Qutub said that during the week the students would have cultural exchange visits with Beijing and Tianjin school children matching their age groups to promote friendly feelings and youth interaction.

"The members of the delegation will have round table dialogues with teachers on common areas for sharing of best practices and benefits of cultural and youth exchanges", she added.

Artisans from Pakistan demonstrated their various crafts and engaged in an interactive session at the opening ceremony.

A documentary film produced to commemorate the seven decades of the founding of the People's Republic of China was also screened.

The participants took a keen interest in the variety of arts and crafts that were on display at the event.

President China Pakistan Friendship Association, Former Ambassador Sha Zukang, Chinese and Pakistani officials, teachers and students from local Chinese schools and Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) were also present.

Beijing Peoples Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries together with its counterparts in Tianjin and Hebei and, All Pakistan-China Friendship Association, Beijing Dongcheng District People's Government and Capital library of China organized the event.