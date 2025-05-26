Pakistani Student’s Startup From KP Among Top Finalists At Bangkok Business Challenge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A student-led startup from the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, based in Haripur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has made history by securing a place among the top four finalists at the recently concluded Bangkok business Challenge 2025, Asia’s longest-running global student startup competition.
This marks the first time in the event’s 23-year history that a team from Pakistan has reached the grand finals.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, the competition attracted entries from 86 universities across 16 countries, with the final cohort including institutions such as Harvard University, which was declared the overall winner.
The Pakistani team, led by Saad Siddiqui founder of Edversity an startup from Pak Austria University Haripur, an education technology venture presented a model focused on equipping young people with skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3.
The initiative, which has provided training to thousands of students across Pakistan and the middle East, was recognised for its relevance to emerging global job markets.
Saad Siddiqui said the team’s participation reflected the untapped potential of Pakistan’s youth. He noted that the experience demonstrated how innovation and resilience are not confined by geography.
The Bangkok Business Challenge is organised by the Sasin school of Management in collaboration with SCG.
The 2025 edition placed particular emphasis on sustainable, scalable solutions to real-world problems, drawing participation from leading academic institutions across the globe.
Observers have described the team’s success as a notable moment for Pakistan’s nascent startup ecosystem.
While the top prize ultimately went to a more established competitor, the team’s advancement to the final round has been viewed as an encouraging sign for the country’s growing footprint in global innovation.
