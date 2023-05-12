Pakistani students to visit Japan under Asia youth exchange program

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 9 students from various educational institutions in Pakistan are leaving for Japan today (May 13) for a 7-day visit Under the "Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science" (SAKURA Exchange Program in Science)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :As many as 9 students from various educational institutions in Pakistan are leaving for Japan today (May 13) for a 7-day visit Under the "Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science" (SAKURA Exchange Program in Science).

Federal Ministry of education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) in that regard, organized an orientation session at Allama Iqbal Open University.

Dean, Faculty of Science AIOU, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad presided over the event while Joint Education Advisor MoFEPT, Nasreen Bano was the chief guest of the event.

Director General, Pakistan Institute of Education, Dr. Zaigham Qadeer, Dr. Rifat Jabeen from Directorate of Education, Director Student Affairs AIOU, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Dr.

Kanwal and Dr. Afshah Huma were also present at the event.

Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad said that these children who have been selected for the visit to Japan are a source of pride for us.

He encouraged students and said that this visit will prove to be a turning point in your lives, your skills will increase further, and this will enable you to compete with international students in every field. Nasreen Bano said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.

She said that the Federal Ministry of Education always strives to provide talented students with opportunities to increase their skills.

She congratulated the students and their parents for being selected for this tour.