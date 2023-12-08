Pakistani students to visit Japan under Japan-SAARC exchange program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A group of seven Pakistani undergraduate students and a working youth will be visiting Japan from December 11 to 19, 2023 under the Japan-SAARC Network Program of People–to–People Exchange known as JENESYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths).

The theme for this year’s visit program is Connectivity / Economic Cooperation and students are visiting on the invitation by the Government of Japan. The Embassy of Japan held a pre-departure orientation session for the visiting group to give them useful information before they departed for Japan.

While speaking on the occasion, WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, congratulated the young students upon their selection to visit Japan under this youth exchange program which, he said, will be a lifetime opportunity for the young minds to learn more about Japan. People-to-people exchange, especially that of youth is essential for promoting mutual understanding and friendly relations between the countries.

The Ambassador hoped that the visiting Pakistani students would find ample opportunities to learn and enjoy the life, culture, and historical heritage of Japan during their stay in the country and share their experiences with their friends.

This year under the JENESYS 2023 program, a total of 56 undergraduate/graduate students and working youth from SAARC countries have been invited by the Government of Japan to participate in this short-term invitation. The program is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among the youths of Japan and that of SAARC countries.

JENESYS is a youth exchange program between Japan and the Asia Pacific region launched by the Japanese Government which aims at promoting mutual trust and understanding among the peoples of Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the JENESYS 2023 program, youth from SAARC countries during their stay in Japan will be provided opportunities to learn and deepen further their understanding of Japan’s economy, society, history, politics, and diplomatic relations, and also experience Japan’s diverse culture through lectures and visits.