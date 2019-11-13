Pakistani students to visit Japan under Japan-SAARC Network Program

A delegation of nine Pakistani students accompanied by a supervisor will leave for Japan on the short term invitation extended by the Government of Japan from November 25 to December 3 under the Japan-SAARC Network Program of People to-People Exchange known as JENESYS 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of nine Pakistani students accompanied by a supervisor will leave for Japan on the short term invitation extended by the Government of Japan from November 25 to December 3 under the Japan-SAARC Network Program of People to-People Exchange known as JENESYS 2019.

This year four students from Beaconhouse school along with their one supervisor and five students from Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University were selected to visit Japan under this youth exchange program, a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan here on Wednesday said.

Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) is a youth exchange program between Japan and SAARC countries initiated to reaffirm and strengthen mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries.

This programme is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among youths of Japan and that of SAARC countries.

� The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation for the participating youth from Pakistan to enlighten them with some basic information about Japan and its society.

On the occasion, Mr Kuninori Matsuda, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, also handed over travel documents to the participating youth from the two educational institutions.

�Ambassador Matsuda while speaking at the occasion said that people-to-people exchange program and especially youth exchange program was a very productive platform to learn from each other.

He congratulated the youth embarking upon this invitation program and urged them to avail this life-time opportunity to learn more about Japan during their visit to the country.

� The Ambassador informed the young visitors that Japan was opening up its doors for the skilled Pakistani youth to come and work in Japan under its new visa regime system.

"We are going to open our labor market to Pakistan and nine other countries. Pakistan is among one of the top ten countries selected to benefit from this scheme" Ambassador Matsuda said.

He advised the visiting students to make friends, enjoy the life, culture and historical heritage during their short stay in Japan.�� Under JENESYS program, participants will be given opportunities to deepen their understanding on Japan's cutting-edge high technologies and its support for local and creative industries, experience Japan's traditional culture, and communicate with local people.