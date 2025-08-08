Pakistani Students Win Two Golds, One Silver At Asian Science Camp 2025; Made History
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
In a landmark achievement, Pakistani students have made history by winning two Gold medals and one Silver medal at the prestigious Asian Science Camp (ASC) 2025 held in Thailand
This outstanding performance marks the best-ever showing by a Pakistani team in an international scientific competition.
The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) selected an eight-member student delegation after a rigorous nationwide process, which included a written test and interviews.
These students represented Pakistan at the six-day international camp where young scientific minds from across Asia came together to engage with Nobel Laureates and eminent scientists through plenary sessions, interactive lectures, and scientific dialogues.
Ali Afzaal Muhammad, a student of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, secured a Gold Medal in the theme of Innovation and Technology for his innovative project titled "Sleep 10 Hours in 2".
His project featured the design of a futuristic sleep pod using scientific techniques aimed at improving sleep quality and reducing required sleep duration, a concept that drew strong interest from both participants and experts.
Malik Shahabuddin Syed from Bolan Medical College Quetta also brought home a Gold Medal, this time in the Sustainability category.
His project, "Turn the Tide for Ocean Life", proposed three actionable strategies to protect and restore marine ecosystems, reflecting urgent global concerns about ocean degradation.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Hashir Ishaq of NUST – School of Health Sciences won a Silver Medal under the Sustainability theme.
His project, "Biological Firewall: A Vision of a Better Future", introduced the concept of a microchip capable of detecting viruses and instantly triggering the immune system to prevent infection, a vision with strong relevance to global health challenges.
Another participant, Ahmad Faseeh from Shalamar Medical College Lahore, earned an honorary mention in the Innovation and Technology category for his project on a sub-dermal bio-sensor capable of real-time blood monitoring and analysis.
The Asian Science Camp culminated in a poster presentation competition featuring 50 international teams.
The competition took place in two phases, with the top ten projects selected in the first round and the final round deciding the winners of Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals.
The exceptional performance by Pakistani students stood out among participants from across the continent.
The team was led by Syeda Rehana Batool, Principal Scientific Officer (Science Popularization) at the Pakistan Science Foundation and Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).
She expressed immense pride in the team’s achievements, describing their performance as “outclass” and a moment of national pride.
“This is the best-ever international achievement by Pakistani students in scientific competitions. Their innovation, intelligence, and hard work have brought honor to the country,” said Rehana Batool.
The Asian Science Camp 2025 offered young scientists a platform to showcase their potential, learn from global leaders, and contribute ideas to address global challenges.
Pakistan’s remarkable success this year not only highlights the scientific talent of its youth but also reflects the growing strength of science education in the country.
