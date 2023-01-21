UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Superstar Sings At China's 2023 Spring Festival Gala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Pakistani superstar sings at China's 2023 Spring Festival Gala

Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga performed at the highly anticipated 2023 Spring Festival Gala held on Saturday evening as Chinese people worldwide celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga performed at the highly anticipated 2023 Spring Festival Gala held on Saturday evening as Chinese people worldwide celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The Spring Festival Gala, also known as "Chunwan," has taken place every year since 1983. It is an indispensable part of the celebrations for the Chinese people to ring in the Chinese New Year, the most important Chinese festival centering on family reunions. It has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's most-watched tv program.

A collection of singing and dancing, opera, sketch comedy, crosstalk, martial arts, acrobatics, and other types of programmes entertained the audiences at home and abroad in this four-hour extravaganza, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

As the year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Sahir Ali Bagga, among other singers from countries along the Belt and Road, sang a Paksitani song Korina at the gala, making him one of many international stars like Canadian-French singer Celine Dion and French actress Sophie Marceau who have appeared at the show.

Sahir Ali Bagga is a victorious Pakistani singer who rose to fame in 2009 and since that time he is ruling the hearts of millions of people not only in Pakistan, but all over the world.

The Spring Festival Gala will be aired on multiple TV channels, radio stations and new media platforms.

According to the national broadcaster China Media Group, the total audience of the 2022 Spring Festival Gala reached a record 1.296 billion at home and abroad, with more than 650 media outlets from over 170 countries and regions worldwide carrying live coverage of the gala.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Road Sahir Ali Bagga Family Media TV All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran's motive was to create political rumpus in N ..

Imran's motive was to create political rumpus in NA:Minister for Planning and De ..

45 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

47 seconds ago
 Doheny hits 84 as Ireland win to level Zimbabwe OD ..

Doheny hits 84 as Ireland win to level Zimbabwe ODI series

48 seconds ago
 Terrorists martyr two policemen in Charsadda

Terrorists martyr two policemen in Charsadda

50 seconds ago
 Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank fa ..

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army

42 minutes ago
 Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near ..

Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near Jand

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.