Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Dissolution of Parliament on Wed. - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will continue assessing the legitimacy of the president dissolving the parliament on April 6, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday.

The hearing, which began on Monday, has been adjourned until 11:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) on Wednesday, the Geo tv broadcaster said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court listened to the arguments of the Pakistani opposition, while supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan will have their say tomorrow.

The judges have not said when they will be ready to issue a ruling, according to the report.

On Sunday, Khan asked President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament after a vote of no confidence was initiated against him by opposition lawmakers, but the vote ended up waived by deputy parliament speaker Qasim Suri as unconstitutional. The opposition challenged the waiver in court.