Open Menu

Pakistani Survivors Of Dakhla Maritime Incident To Be Repatriated: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Pakistani survivors of Dakhla maritime incident to be repatriated: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of 22 Pakistani survivors of the recent maritime incident near the Dakhla port in Morocco, Following thorough investigations and careful coordination with Moroccan authorities, these individuals will be returned to Pakistan in batches, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Pakistan embassy in Rabat has been working closely with Moroccan authorities to oversee the relief efforts and finalize the complex repatriation procedure. The embassy's consular team in Dakhla has been instrumental in planning the return of the survivors.

The Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Unit (CMU) has been actively engaged in monitoring the situation, providing necessary support to the affected individuals, and maintaining active communication with their families.

He said national identity verification remained a critical component of this process which was completed expeditiously in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the relevant departments.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry is also facilitating the return of 11 Pakistani nationals from Mauritania. These individuals have voluntarily chosen to return home and will be part of a separate repatriation process.

The welfare of Pakistani nationals abroad remains an important priority of the government and it will continue to work to extend all possible facilitation in this regard, he said adding further updates will be shared as the repatriation efforts move forward.

Recent Stories

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

40 minutes ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

56 minutes ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

1 hour ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

1 hour ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

2 hours ago
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

2 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

2 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

3 hours ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan