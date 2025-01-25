Pakistani Survivors Of Dakhla Maritime Incident To Be Repatriated: FO
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of 22 Pakistani survivors of the recent maritime incident near the Dakhla port in Morocco, Following thorough investigations and careful coordination with Moroccan authorities, these individuals will be returned to Pakistan in batches, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Saturday.
The Pakistan embassy in Rabat has been working closely with Moroccan authorities to oversee the relief efforts and finalize the complex repatriation procedure. The embassy's consular team in Dakhla has been instrumental in planning the return of the survivors.
The Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Unit (CMU) has been actively engaged in monitoring the situation, providing necessary support to the affected individuals, and maintaining active communication with their families.
He said national identity verification remained a critical component of this process which was completed expeditiously in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the relevant departments.
Separately, the Foreign Ministry is also facilitating the return of 11 Pakistani nationals from Mauritania. These individuals have voluntarily chosen to return home and will be part of a separate repatriation process.
The welfare of Pakistani nationals abroad remains an important priority of the government and it will continue to work to extend all possible facilitation in this regard, he said adding further updates will be shared as the repatriation efforts move forward.
Recent Stories
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani survivors of Dakhla maritime incident to be repatriated: FO48 seconds ago
-
MCCI urges govt to cut policy rate to single digit11 minutes ago
-
Body found21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh strengthen ties in healthcare collaboration31 minutes ago
-
Family of martyred constable provided house41 minutes ago
-
PINS launches official website41 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt. deprives KP's people of development: Engr Amir Muqam50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fake medicine and cigarette factories in Sukkur50 minutes ago
-
50 markets, roads cleared of encroachments in Sialkot50 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University will hold annually Convocation on 29th January51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rescue 1122 office51 minutes ago
-
DC directs for successful completion of Suthra Punjab Program1 hour ago