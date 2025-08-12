Open Menu

Pakistani Taekwondo Tiger Hadi Jafri Roars To Gold In Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani taekwondo tiger Hadi Jafri roars to Gold in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Thirteen-year-old Pakistani Taekwondo prodigy Syed Muhammad Hadi Jafri has added another glittering achievement to his young career by winning the gold medal at the Malaysia International Championship, defeating top athletes from across Asia.

Hadi, a class 7 student and son of Faraz Ahmed Jafri, overcame opponents from Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and China in four consecutive bouts to secure the top podium finish.

This latest triumph adds to his growing list of accolades, which already includes a silver medal at the World Taekwondo Qatar Open and a gold medal at the Malaysia Cup.

His international debut in Qatar in 2023 saw him defeat competitors from four countries, including one who has since gone on to win a medal at the World Championships.

Talking to APP, Hadi said that if he is provided with adequate facilities and support, he can win medals for Pakistan in international events. “Every medal I win is for Pakistan,” he remarked.

/APP-rzr-vad

