ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Pakistanis joined the global community in paying rich tributes to their teachers on 'World Teachers' Day, who have dedicated their lives to shaping young minds, nurturing growth and inspiring futures where social media platforms were witnessed filled with heartfelt messages, inspiring quotes and digital tributes.

The World Teachers Day serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role the teachers play in transforming lives. The teachers are the backbone of education, fostering growth, promoting social mobility and empowering students to become active citizens, according to a report aired on the state ptv news channel.

"Teaching is not just a profession, it is a passion. Teachers' dedication and expertise have inspired countless generations", said an educator.

Students are sharing their personal stories of how their teachers inspired them to pursue their dreams. "My teacher's guidance helped me overcome my struggles," said Ayesha, a student.

World Teachers' Day pays tribute to selfless educators who go above and beyond to ensure students' success, said a citizen of Lahore while paying honour to his teacher.

"To my incredible teacher, thank you for guiding me through thick and thin. You are the best", Jawad Ahmed

shared a personalized digital card on the Facebook group.

"Teachers like you make learning an adventure! Thank you for being an amazing educator", Ayesha Siddiqui

also shared digital card with photo on whatsapp group and pay tributes.

"Teachers are the backbone of our education system. Thank you for all that you do", another student on Instagram shared an e-card.

The role of teachers and their importance in building a prosperous society cannot be ignored in any way and teachers deserve utmost respect and regard at all levels, said an education consultant.

Ayesha Siddiqa, Education Expert said that teachers play a vital role in developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills in students. We must invest in teacher training and development programs.

Dr. Faisal Bari, Education Consultant added that Pakistan's education sector faces numerous challenges, but our teachers remain committed to providing quality education. We must support them through policy reforms and resource allocation.

Sadia Hussain, Education Specialist also said that teachers' Day celebrations should translate into tangible benefits for educators, such as improved working conditions, professional development opportunities, and competitive salaries.

Munir Ahmed, Education Consultant in Facebook post also honoured that Pakistani teachers deserve appreciation for their selflessness and passion. We must work towards creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation and excellence in teaching.