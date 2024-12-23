Pakistani Team, Including SAU, Secures 2nd Position In Huawei ICT Regional Finals
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 06:14 PM
A team of talented students from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing 2nd position in the Network Track of the Huawei ICT Competition 2024-25 Regional Finals, held in Saudi Arabia
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A team of talented students from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing 2nd position in the Network Track of the Huawei ICT Competition 2024-25 Regional Finals, held in Saudi Arabia.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the team included Muhammad Ishaque from SAU’s Information Technology Centre and Miss Navera and Tahseen from MUET. These exceptional individuals emerged victorious among 17,500 participants representing 135 universities across Pakistan, successfully qualifying to represent the country in the Regional Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
At the event, teams from 14 countries competed, and the Pakistani team demonstrated outstanding skills, securing the runner-up position and making the nation proud.
Following this achievement, the team will now represent the Middle East and Central Asia in the Huawei Global Finals, scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China.
The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari extended heartfelt congratulations to the students and their mentors for this incredible accomplishment.
"This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary talents of our students and the quality of education at our institutions. It is a proud moment for not only SAU and MUET but also for the entire nation. We are optimistic about the team’s continued success at the Global Finals in Shanghai," he stated.
The universities and mentors were now preparing the team to perform at the global stage, with high hopes of further accomplishments in the Huawei ICT Global Finals.
