Pakistani Teams Shine In Global Student Innovators Epic Challenge

Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:52 PM

Two teams of Pakistani students took part in an online global student innovators Epic Challenge 2022 and stood winner by successfully presenting their innovative projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Two teams of Pakistani students took part in an online global student innovators Epic Challenge 2022 and stood winner by successfully presenting their innovative projects.

One team developed product Mind Braille that will empower the disabled individuals to navigate routine smartphone activities and enjoy entertainment services, said a press release issued here.

The other team developed a mobile application to assist in early detection of breast cancer.

The 2022 Imagine Cup is all about global student innovators building together to make a difference with technology and developing their own skills along the way.

The Epic Challenge was an opportunity for teams to receive preliminary feedback on their ideas from professional judges and have the chance to win a spot to directly advance to the World Finals round.

The teams submitted a 3-minute project pitch and proposal for an original technology solution developed in one of the 2022 Imagine Cup's competition categories including earth, education, health, or lifestyle.

Participating teams were from Pakistan, United States, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and others.

