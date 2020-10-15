Pakistani traders, exporters to take advantage of business opportunities in Kenya: Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner in Nairobi, Ms. Syeda Saqlain has said that there is an opportunity for Pakistani traders and exporters to take advantage of the business opportunities available in Kenya.

The promising areas of cooperation and exports sectors like pharmaceuticals, rice, IT services and other sectors could be increased. Bilateral exchange of delegates at the Chamber of Commerce level need to be strengthened as travel restrictions and social distance due to the coronavirus epidemic had affected contacts between the business community, a press release said on Thursday.

The President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Richard Ngatia said that his country exports tea and coffee to Pakistan. The trade volume between the two countries is close to 800 million, which could be increased.

KNCCI played a crucial role in the development of economic and trade relations, served as a nucleus in the pyramid of economic diplomacy and acted as a driving force in providing direction to the future bilateral trade and commercial ties between our two countries, he added.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nasir Mirza said that Kenya is a gateway for African countries. The purpose of the Africa Business Forum, organized by the Chamber, was to explore new markets. He said that awareness about the commercial access of Pakistani products in different countries could also be increased through virtual trade forums.

Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) should be made at the chamber level so that stakeholders can be directly consulted to resolve issues faced by exporters. Representatives of chambers across the country, Islamabad Chamber, Lahore Chamber, Sarhad Chamber, Sialkot Chamber and Gujarat Chamber also expressed their views on the promotion of bilateral trade.

The KNCCI was represented by Ms. Fatima A EL Maawy, Second Vice President, Omar Sadik Mohamed Dahiye, National Director, Mungai Mushere, Director and number of office holders.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Chairman Regional Trade Khurshid Barlas and members of the executive Committee were also present.