Pakistani trickster looting countrymen in South Africa

A Pakistani origin swindler is robbing money from his own fellow countrymen in South Africa by blackmailing and getting registered bogus police cases against them in connivance with corrupt officials of South African police

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) The fraudulent named Imran Butt , who was resident of Kharian had also criminal track record in South Africa as he had to face six years imprisonment in Ermelo because drugs were recovered from his possession.

He uses to give hefty bribe to the dishonest South African police officials for making false case against only helpless Pakistanis who went there to seek bread earning for their poor families and in this way he blackmailed them and demanded handsome amount from them.As a matter of fact Imran Butt is the police tout in South Africa and has contacts with the high officials of police department there .

His main cronies in these crimes are two Pakistani nationals including Kamran who is the reservist in Jeppe Police Station and another man Ilyas. In this way the wrongdoer Imran Butt and his gang members have put together millions of rupees illicitly.Butt had made bogus police cases against some 45 Pakistanis who gave money to him for keeping safe from the clutches of police.

In his latest criminal activity he made a bogus case of house breaking and theft at Albertan against a Pakistani Saeed- ud- Din Zubairi and his aides included Ahmed, Ali, Amanat, Asghar, Elahi, Javed and Nadeem.

In the result police had arrested seven Pakistani nationals but left Zubairi open because he owned a house there and Imran Butt was demanding the possession of that property from him in blackmailing deal.

Ali, son of accused Zubairi, who was outstation was also kidnapped by the gang members and one of his co worker in office Salamat was among kidnappers .

They also opened fire outside his home. Salamat threatened Ali that if they could open fire outside their home , then they can also do this inside the house . He also terrorized him to hand over the keys of their house or else he along with his family members would be murdered.The powerful and influential horde of criminals is on one side not only depriving Pakistani community from their lifetime savings but also snatching the rest and mental peace from their lives by blackmailing and getting registered false cases against them even without any guiltily with the unholy alliance of police department in South Africa .

But on the other hand they are playing havoc and making fun of South African law and no one is to check them from the unlawful tricks.Now the poor and vulnerable Pakistani community has demanded Pakistani High Commissioner in South Africa to take immediate action against the criminal gang , headed by Imran Butt , Kamran and Ilyas who is pillaging Pakistanis there .

They also called high-ups of South African police department to intervene and investigate the matter so that the bunch of hooligans and some corrupt officials of police department may be brought to law and the Pakistani community may take sigh of relive ,thousand miles away from their home in South Africa.