Pakistani Troops Foil Terrorist Attack From Inside Afghanistan In N Waziristan: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Pakistan Army troops on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border, when fire was opened on the troops in general area Dewagar, North Waziristan District

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner where, as per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of the troops, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

However, during fire exchange, three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years), who gallantly fought and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), it added.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future", the ISPR said.

It added that the Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave men further strengthen its resolve.

