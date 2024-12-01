Pakistani twins honored in Riyadh: A tale of medical marvel, Pak-Saudi friendship

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The inspiring journey of Fatima and Mashael, Pakistani conjoined twins separated in a surgery in 2016 under the directives of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reached a remarkable milestone as they were honored guests at the International Conference on Conjoined Twins recently held in Riyadh.

The story of Pakistani Siamese twins reflects not only the brilliance of medical science but also the enduring bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The twins, joined at the lower chest and abdomen, underwent a complex six-stage procedure involving 20 doctors and specialists. The operation, supervised by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), lasted seven hours and was declared an 80% success beforehand.

At the conference, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar, representing King Salman, celebrated the achievements of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. “Since 1990, the program has reviewed 143 cases from 26 countries, successfully separating 61 pairs of conjoined twins,” he shared.

He emphasized that the initiative is unparalleled globally and highlighted Saudi Arabia's proposal to designate November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day - a tribute to the program's legacy.

The conference brought together global medical experts, humanitarian organizations and families of separated twins to discuss innovative techniques and share experiences.

Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi told APP that Fatima and Mashael’s success story symbolizes not only the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but also humanity’s collective compassion.

The journey of Fatima and Mashael began when they arrived in Riyadh on March 3, 2016, accompanied by their parents. Following King Salman’s directives, the family was hosted at King Abdulaziz Medical City for a series of medical tests. The surgery, deemed a challenging yet promising endeavor, separated the twins, who shared one liver.

For over 30 years, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program has stood as a beacon of hope for families worldwide.