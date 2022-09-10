Pakistani US business delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation, led by Pakistani American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed a plan for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and their settlement.

The CM apprised the delegation regarding the steps being taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The CM said that the spirit of the Pakistani people residing in United States (US) to help their brothers and sisters who were stuck in a calamity was praise-worthy.

He welcomed the US-aid for flood affectees in the unprecedented flood. He said that 'CM Flood Relief Fund' had been set up in which philanthropists were generously contributing their donations.

He apprised that the Punjab government had given a special relief package for the rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people and vowed that affectees would not be left alone under any circumstance.

Leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed announced to provide free solar pumps to the flood-affected farmers and said that the overseas Pakistani living in US would provide all possible assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He appreciated the steps of the Punjab government for the flood affectees.

The delegation was comprised Farooq Arshad, Khawar Baig, Rehan Siddiqui, Amir Mehmood, Rao Khurshid, Shahid Bhindar and Dilawar.