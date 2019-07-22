Pakistani visa stickers being stolen from passport offices

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The FIA has started investigating illegal appointments made in passport offices in the past ten years.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) The Pakistani visa stickers are reportedly stolen from the passport office.

Media reports revealed that hundreds of visa stickers are sold to the foreigners after stealing them.

One visa sticker is allegedly being sold in lacs of rupees to foreign nationals living illegally in Pakistan.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has given a four-day time to passport office to submit all record till July 26, 2019.

Media reports said that there have been over 150 illegal appointments in the passport offices in one decade. Neither any newspapers ads were published regarding these jobs nor was any legal process followed.

The employees have been appointed on contract basis and officers would demand bribe to extend their employment.