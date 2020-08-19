UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Volunteer Teacher Wins Hearts Of Chinese Kids In China's Jiangsu Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:16 PM

Pakistani volunteer teacher wins hearts of Chinese kids in China's Jiangsu province

Dive! Dive! Put up your hands and dive voices of students come from the Longgang primary school, Suqian, Jiangsu, an eastern-central coastal province of China as they read aloud following their "new" English teacher, Ali, a Pakistani, in the summer school of 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Dive! Dive! Put up your hands and dive voices of students come from the Longgang Primary school, Suqian, Jiangsu, an eastern-central coastal province of China as they read aloud following their "new" English teacher, Ali, a Pakistani, in the summer school of 2020.

The 25-day-summer school is a public benefit activity organized by Suqian Yangfan Social Work Organization. Ali is a volunteer of the activity and that's why he is "new" for these students, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Wednesday.

Ali volunteers to take charge of English training as he is a professional English teacher with several years' experience in China. "Why to teach children? Because I love children. It is fun to teach them," said Ali. He is good at teaching kids.

Ali said, "Kids are kids. They love to play activities.

We have to be friendly with them." One student of the summer school said, "Mr Ali can turn some words into a song. It is easier for us to learn. He is also friendly to us." As a Pakistani, Ali's bond to China started in Australia. Ali migrated to Australia with his parents when he was a little boy. Ali met his Chinese wife there in his student days. After receiving his MBA degree, Ali and his wife came to China.

In the beginning, Ali once had worked as a teacher in Shanghai and Nanjing. Two years later, he came to Suqian.

Ali said the relaxed life pace here brought inner peace to him. Moreover, people were friendly to him.

Ali said he felt totally at home here as a Pakistani because of the profound friendship of China and Pakistan.

To give something back to the community, Ali has taken part in the voluntary public service and he also enjoyed it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia China Student Wife Nanjing Shanghai 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

18 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

18 minutes ago

Opponents' conspiracies to never succeed: Chief Mi ..

2 minutes ago

China to provide $6.8 b for ML-1 project under CPE ..

2 minutes ago

695 FIRs registered over keeping unlicensed arms, ..

2 minutes ago

Heathrow Readies Facilities for COVID-19 Testing, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.