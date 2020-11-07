UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Woman Constrained In India For 2 Years Returns Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

A Pakistani woman who was held in India for two years returned to her home in Qasimabad here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A Pakistani woman who was held in India for two years returned to her home in Qasimabad here on Saturday. The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Gada Hussain Soomro, welcomed the woman, Aarti Sarwan Kohli, on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

Kohli said that she had gone to Delhi to meet her parents who had migrated to India after her marriage around 15 years ago. She said that she was unnecessarily held in India because she wanted to return to her husband and children.

Kohli said that she returned to Pakistan through Wagah Border. The Assistant Commissioner said Pakistani citizens visiting India were not treated well and were deliberately troubled which amounted to human rights violations.

