Pakistani Woman Cop Wins IACP 2024 Award
Published October 23, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A Pakistani female police officer has achieved a remarkable honour by winning the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 Award.
SP Banish Fatima is the only Pakistani female officer selected to represent the country for this prestigious global award. The president of the IACP presented the award to SP Banish Fatima during the IACP 2024 conference held in Boston, USA.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated and praised her for bringing recognition to Pakistan and the Punjab Police on an international level. He said that talented officers like SP Banish Fatima are a source of pride and a valuable asset for the Punjab Police.
IG Punjab hoped that such capable officers will play a vital role in future police leadership.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that the IACP selects the best officers each year from thousands of candidates under 40 from around the world. This year, 40 police officers were chosen for their contributions to development and leadership in their respective fields.
The IACP is the largest, most effective, and professional organization for police leaders globally. It is committed to aligning community safety with modern requirements. The IACP has over 34,000 police officer members worldwide.
