Pakistani Woman In France Gets National Order Of Merit Award

Wed 22nd December 2021

Pakistani woman in France gets National Order of Merit award

Asma Ashraf has received award for delivering excellent services in education in French society.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) A woman of Pakistan’s origin, received a prestigious French award for her services in areas of education and social welfare in the French society.

Asma Ashraf is the only woman of Pakistani origin in France to receive this medal. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and moved with her parents to Paris, France, in 1977 at the age of 3.

She studied Business Management and got involved in organising social and cultural activities. Her sister Saima Ashraf is a Labour Party councillor for the Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

Asma is also the Director and Founder of “Pi” (Potential Incubator) which is an organisation that helps develop and unlock the professional and business potential of young people.

Asma received the National Order of Merit award which is the second national order after the Legion of Honour. National Order of Merit is awarded to the people who have stood distinctive on merits for serving with the excellence in public, civil or military function or of private activity for at least a decade.

Talking to a private tv channel, Asma said that is feeling honored to be awarded this medal.

“My services have been recognized for my hard work as she has been serving for last many years, ” she said. She said she would like to encourage others to carry out their services for the public and society.

“Many projects are in my mind and I am looking forward to being able to do all that, ” she added.

She also said that the French government had recognized her in her capacity as Director and Founder of Female Relais Médiatrice İnterculturelle de Champigny (FRMİC) which provides counselling and solutions to intercultural women.

She said that the organization was working to fulfill the needs of the people n situation of exclusion and in difficulty in the neighborhood, break the isolation by developing social ties, express solidarity and improve neighborhood relations.

“My objective is to increase civic involvement and create social ties.” She added.

More Stories From Pakistan

