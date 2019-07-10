Pakistani women are highly talented : Robina Ali

High Commissioner for UN World Humanity Commission (WHC) Rubina Ali has said that Pakistani women are so talented that they can play a pivotal role in the social and economic development of country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) High Commissioner for UN World Humanity Commission (WHC) Rubina Ali has said that Pakistani women are so talented that they can play a pivotal role in the social and economic development of country.While addressing a conference of women chamber in Islamabad She said every possible step will be taken for the progress of women so that they can play their important role in the society.Promotion of health, education, peace and business activities are among our priorities so that poverty could be eliminated.

She said an international exhibition is going to be held in Islamabad to which 28 countries have been invited.Local products will be promoted through this and country's image will also become better.She said business women will be provided loans so that they can extend and make their business better.Samina Fazil said that every possible step will be taken in order to empower women.The decision of government to enact new rules for empowerment of women is very welcoming.